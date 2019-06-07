Some Anambra indigenes, under the umbrella of Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON) Producing Oil and Gas, yesday demonstrated against the continued exclusion of Anambra from the oil bearing states in Nigeria.

The demonstrators, carrying placards with various inscriptions, commenced their march from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mega Station, Awka and ended at the Government House, Awka.

Some of the placards they displayed read: “We are Anambra, we are oil producing, DPR declare us so”, “Anambra is qualified and deserved to be included among oil producing states”.

Others were: “Stop oil bunkering in Anambra State”, “Give us our 13 percent, Elf Oil what is happening at OPL 817 upgrade,” “Sterling Global is stealing Anambra silly and DPR confirms the activities of oil prospecting companies in Anambra,” among others.

Anambra State Chairman of HOSCON, Tony Chiokwe, who read the group’s address demanded inclusion of the state among oil-bearing states as well as extension of full benefits to it.

The group called on the Department of Petroleum Resources and NNPC to confirm the presence of Sterling Global on Anambra fields.

Chiokwe said that the firms had operated in the state for seven years, adding that such period was sufficient to have earned the state full recognition as an oil producing state with full benefits.

He noted that on August 30, 2012, former President Goodluck Jonathan declared Anambra as an oil-producing state.

The demonstrators were led by some notable personalities in the state, including Mrs. Joy Igboka, founding member of HOSCON and Chairman, Elders Advisory Council, HOSCON, Anambra, Dr. Emeka Ilouno.