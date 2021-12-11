From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Nigerians have been advised to embrace insurance policies even in the transit of their goods through waybills to forestall total loss.

The Director of Finance and Operations, of Nsik Express Delivery (NED) Company Limited, Mrs Rachel Nsikak Johnny, who said this at the company’s annual seminar for Customer Service Representatives of the company across Nigeria, stressed that they have been advising customers to key into the insurance covers, “so that if anything happens to your items, it’s the insurance company that pays.”

The training which was held at the AKTC Ultra-Modern Terminal, Itam Industrial Layout, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, featured in-depth training on electronic tracking of consignments, Value Added Tax (VAT), consignment procedure and material management, as well as daily report and expenses.

It also featured training on various legal issues, customer care services, human resource management and ways of handling challenges.

Mrs Johnny who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr Nsikan Johnny noted that the training programme was aimed at boosting customers’ satisfaction through improved service delivery.

“We had to do this seminar because of the issues we face each day. We’re going into the festive period, so we have to train our staff all over Nigeria to be active and assist customers where the need arises. This training is for the courier aspect of the company. We’re planning to have similar training for the transport sector next year. That will touch other areas,” she said.

While also speaking with newsmen, Mrs Johnny disclosed that practical measures were being taken to deepen good relations between the company and customers all over the country.

“As a matter of fact, my number is on the waybill. I do receive calls. I had to include my number there so I can hear the complaints from customers, even without my management team telling me what is happening. The complaints are what we use to solve issues on the ground. We have been able to touch every area. We will also inform the CSRs of management decisions and if they are not able to meet our standards, we’ll change them. I believe from now on, our staffers will wake up,” she said.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Company, Mrs Angela Afia, pointed out that the seminar would help bring employees up to speed with the company’s electronic transactions which she noted would help serve customers better.

“Of recent, we have introduced our electronic and online transactions. We are training them, so they’ll know where the company is and be on the same page with the company. The online method is a method where all the waybills are captured in the system and information are sent to the customers. It helps to notify customers immediately their items arrive at the designated stations for collection,” she said.

