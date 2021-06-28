Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-determination (NINAS) has warned global financial institutions to stop giving loans to Nigeria.

The multi-ethnic alliance, comprising southern and middle belt leaders, claimed the country is a disputed project and indigenous Nigerians cannot continue to repay such loans.

Nigeria’s public debt stock is over N32.92 trillion, substantial part of it incurred under President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, yesterday, NINAS warned that further borrowings to the country would be construed as negligence.

Its Chairman, Banji Akintoye, had earlier asked the government to conduct a referendum for the indigenous people of southern and middle belt of Nigeria.

A statement by chairman of its steering committee, Shade Olukoya, said the group stands by its position in December 2020 when we declared a Constitutional Force Majeure.

“We remind the international community that Nigeria is now a disputed project. This was articulated in our press conference of December 16, 2020.

“Subsequent activities as articulated at press conferences of March 17, 2021, and April 17, 2021 emphasise that Nigeria remains a disputed project. Knowing this and lending to a disputed project can only be considered negligence,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.