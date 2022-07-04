An indigenous oil & gas company, Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited has condemned the vandalization of oil facilities by suspected thieves and empathized with communities affected by oil spill in Rivers state.

The company also stated its commitment to promoting professional and responsible oil field practices and the protection of its operational environment at the core of its values. The commitment came in the wake of spill which occurred on June 15, 2022 from Cawthorne Channel Well 15 Wellhead (CAWC015L/S) in one of its areas of operation, CAWC015L/S, a dual string well which started production in May 1977. The organization attributed the incident to sabotage from unknown persons, especially as the short string has been shut since 1988 due to High Gas Oil Ratio (HGOR). Spokesperson for organisation Mercy Max-Ebibai informed journalists that a preliminary Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) discovered that the entire valves on the Christmas Tree, wellhead accessories were removed. She said that the vandals also removed the Well platform and gangway making it more complicated to intervene on the flowing well. The removal of the platform, she explained, “means our technicians have nothing to stand on in attempting to control the unplanned flow as the well is standing at about 30feet above sea level. “On inspection by our team of Engineers and Service Contractors (marred by poor visibility from crude flow and height), it was observed that the crude oil leak is most likely from three (3) points: the Well Christmas Tree Cap, Swab and Wing Valves, which were carted away by the vandals.”Eroton also confirmed that all regulatory obligations have been adhered to with the relevant authorities duly notified within the allowed window. “This includes the statutory Form A to NOSDRA, NUPRC, NNPC and other JV partners, the Ministry of Environment and the principal representatives of the respective Community Development Boards (CDB).” She said that representatives of these stakeholders also partook in the preliminary JIV, adding that despite challenges like tidal change, Oil Spill containment activities have continued in earnest. “The containment booms have been deployed and reinforced to contain the spill spread. “Oil recovery has commenced with the mechanical skimming of free phase oil, whilst a Wild Well Control vendor, and our Engineers are being deployed to site to establish Well Control across all the flowing points on the Christmas Tree with a view to get the well under control. “Construction of a platform which would be installed around the flowing well to provide a standing point at height for the intervention technicians is currently in progress.” The spokesperson also highlighted that the company is proactively reprioritizing its security architecture to ensure additional measures in the monitoring of these vulnerable sites, to minimize potential vandalism and spill incidents such as this in the future. Empathizing with the affected Host Communities, the company spokesperson confirmed plans for a conclusive JIV to be held immediately after the containment, to estimate spill volume and Environmental Impact.