The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that indigenous plants and herbs can be used to find cure to epilepsy and different forms of cancer, for the benefit of Nigerians and other countries. Dr. Onu made this known at a working visit of the Director UNESCO regional office Dakar and OIC UNESCO regional office Abuja, Dr. Dimitri Sanga in his office in Abuja, yesterday. He said that the Federal Government is working hard to reduce the gender gap in the development of STI in Nigeria, adding that policies are be- ing put on ground to encourage girls and women participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math- ematics (STEM).

Dr. Onu added that the ministry is working to reverse the degradation of the biosphere through policies like Methanol Fuel Technology, as it will help to manage the effects of gas flar- ing and environmental degradation.