From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Anambra State Governor Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife has bemoaned rising indiscipline among Nigerian youths, particularly in the South East.

The ex-governor expressed concern that some young people are taking advantage of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to engage in all manner of indiscipline.

He appealed to the aggrieved youths to reconsider their decision on the weekly sit-at-home order, highlighting its economic and security implications for the region.

Chief Ezeife recalled his horrible experience recently when he was forced to spend six hours trying to find his way to Onitsha from his country home, Igboukwu, on one of the Mondays that the state was shut down as a result of the IPOB directive on sit-at-home.

Speaking on Tuesday at a summit organised by the leadership of Anambra Youths in Abuja, the elder statesman reminded the aggrieved youths whose actions are in registration of their discontent to the prolonged incarceration of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the region has faced unprecedented marginalisation especially in Buhari administration, hence the unwise decision to further frustrate the people.

‘We shouldn’t worsen the situation by taking unwise decisions. Last two Mondays, people who were believed to had violated the sit-at-home order by IPOB were physically attacked and molested. Several vehicles were equally destroyed and other property worth millions of naira were damaged,’ he said.

He was happy that despite the frustrations from the Federal Government through its policies and pronouncements, the people have continued to show resilience, doggedness and spirit of success.

He encouraged the people, especially the youths to continue to put in their best and avoid any act that would cause chaos and unrest in the state ahead of the forthcoming election.

The President, Anambra Youths Association, Abuja, Festus Agbazue, said the summit was an avenue for discussing issues that concern the youths, particularly as concern the forthcoming governorship election.

He said they have a target of N50 million for the training of youths in several areas including Information and Communication Technology (ICT), plumbing and tilling technology, agric and agro-allied businesses, skincare training, catering and hotel management and make-up artistry.