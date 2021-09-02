Nigeria’s number one noodles brand, Indomie Instant noodles has rewarded over 2,500 winners nationwide in the just concluded ‘Indomitables Eat and Win’ Promo which kicked off last May. In the contest, 137 winners went away with 13.7 million naira cash prizes, while more than 2000 consumers won prizes ranging from school bags to lunch boxes as well as Fez caps and T-shirts worth N37 million.

The ‘Indomitables Eat and Win’ Promo is a consumer engagement promo launched by Dufil Prima Foods PLC, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles to reward its loyal consumers across the nation.

Speaking on the essence of the promo in Lagos, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju, said that it was a way of rewarding consumers for their unwavering loyalty to the Indomie brand especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are happy with the level of participation we got from consumers while the ‘Eat N Win’ promo lasted. It’s a clear pointer to the value consumers place on the Indomie brand. Despite effects of COVID-19 on the global economy, Indomie decided to go ahead with the Indomitables Eat and Win promo in order to give back to the people. We feel that despite the pandemic, it is important to put a smile on the faces of our teeming consumers across the country. This is why the promo ran at this time,” Ashiwaju said.

