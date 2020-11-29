that cried in that darkness was out of this world. When we go to the bush to answer the call of nature, we would see snakes. While battling to settle in our new strange environment, the war came to meet us again in the village and pushed us into the bush finally. From there, we moved to Uturu, also in Okigwe where we were quartered for years before the war ended. There was no schooling at that time, but at the end of the war, we enrolled into school and I later gained admission into the popular Ovim Methodist Girl’s High School which was my dream school.

In 1980, as I returned from school for the holiday, I did not know that my Sunday school teacher, before he became a priest, was looking for a wife. I have always known Brother Emeka as my Sunday school teacher but did not know he had resolved after praying that any of the ‘choir girls’ who defied the Christmas activities to attend services on Sunday and Monday would be his wife. After the service on Christmas Day which I also attended, he called me, held my hand and then said, ‘You will be my wife.’ It sounded very awkward to me. He repeated what he said and when he saw that I was practically lost and did not understand, he added, ‘Go and tell your mother that I will invite you to come and see my family soon.’ I got home and told my wise mother who retorted and said, ‘I can see the interest because you normally drive other suitors away.’ His marriage proposal came like a command. Prior to his proposal, I had a dream where I saw a bed in a room, a white cassock hung on the wall, six-spring bed and a pillow. On that cassock were cobwebs and I used a broom to remove the cobwebs. It was when I finally visited him after three days of his proposal that my vision was confirmed. One thing led to the other, we got wedded and family life set in immediately and it halted my educational dream but the urge did not die. After the birth of my fourth child, against all odds, I went back to complete my secondary education and got my first degree in Environmental Social Studies Education after my sixth child. It was not easy but God saw me through. I have also attended several courses in my calling.