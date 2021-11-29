The Indonesian government has announced ban on travellers from Nigeria and seven other African countries following concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Though no single case of Omicron has yet been reported in Nigeria, travellers, who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days, are affected.

Reuters said Indonesia senior ministers told a news conference that the travel restrictions would take effect today and reevaluated forthnightly.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, said Indonesian citizens who have been to the eight African countries and Hong Kong would quarantined in designated facilities for 14 days.

Pandjaitan also disclosed that travellers entering the country will have to quarantine for seven days compared to three days earlier announced.

“Omicron has spread to more countries, so to respond to these developments, today the government wants to carry out the following policies,” the minister was quoted to have said by Reuters.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .