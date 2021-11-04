Indonesia has cut its COVID-19 quarantine period from five days to three as it attempts to lure foreign visitors to the country, an official said on Thursday.

Indonesian tourist spots Bali and the Riau islands had reopened for people from 19 countries last month as coronavirus cases subsided in the country, but few foreigners had come, officials said.

“The quarantine period is now three days for international travellers who have been vaccinated,’’ said Wiku Adisasmito, a spokesperson for the country’s COVID-19 task force.

Indonesia had gradually eased restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 after a surge in coronavirus cases overwhelmed hospitals in June and July.

But, in recent weeks, daily case numbers had fallen steadily, dropping below 1,000 a day.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, with 270 million people, had recorded nearly 4.3 million coronavirus cases, with more than 143,000 deaths. (dpa/NAN)

