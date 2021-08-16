From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, currently serving across the globe, have condemned, in the strongest terms, the imaginable and unwarranted attack of a Nigerian diplomatic officer by the Indonesian Immigration officials.

Describing the attack as despicable, the Ambassadors emphasised that it was not only a flagrant abuse, but also a deliberate violation of the rules of diplomatic engagements as enshrined in Article 29 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Ambassadors equally expressed apprehension over the safety of foreign service officers, urging the federal government and other world bodies to show, in handling the matter, that foreign service officers anywhere in the world are safe, sound and free from any kind of harassment.

They further stressed that the unprovoked barbaric manhandling of the Diplomat is not only a violation of his rights but also a deliberate attempt to puncture the sovereign integrity of Nigeria as the pride of Africa.

In a statement signed by the Captain for Class 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and High commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, Amb. Ominyi Nwannebuike, they therefore demanded for an adequate compensation for the officer for the aggravated assault he suffered.

“The convention expressly states that the person of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable. He shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention.

“The receiving State shall treat him with due respect and shall take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on his person, freedom or dignity.” Article 31 of same convention provides that “a diplomatic agent shall enjoy immunity from the criminal jurisdiction of the receiving State.”

“These being the case, there is absolutely no circumstance under which a diplomatic agent should have been subjected to such torture and humiliation by state operators.

“We appreciate the prompt response of the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in summoning the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria to register Nigeria’s protest; and we lend our full support for the steps so far taken by the Honorable Minister in response to the unacceptable treatment meted out to the diplomat including the immediate recall for consultation of the Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia.

“This is a clear demonstration of the responsive governance of the President Mohammed Buhari-led administration. We make bold to salute this swift response by the Nigerian government,” they noted.

Reacting further, the Ambassadors warned that; “notwithstanding these interim measures, we urge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Assembly and every other critical and relevant arm and agency of government to deploy all means necessary to ensure the prompt procurement and execution of justice against the unprovoked, barbaric, and inhuman treatment of the diplomat by officers expected to have been trained in the discharge of their duties.

“Adequate compensation for the officer’s treatment and for the aggravated assault suffered by him must also be demanded and obtained as soon as possible. This is one of the many ways to assuage the feelings of Nigerians for the shame and disgrace suffered by the diplomat and Nigerians in general.

“As far as we are concerned, the unprovoked barbaric manhandling of the Nigerian Diplomat is not only a violation of his rights but also a deliberate attempt to puncture the sovereign integrity of Nigeria as the pride of Africa.

“This should not be condoned! The United Nations, other relevant world bodies and lovers of peace must rise to the occasion to investigate the matter dispassionately and impose the appropriate sanctions as a deterrent to other countries.

“As it were, foreign service officers have become apprehensive for their safety. This should not be the case. The federal government and other world bodies must therefore show, by their handling of this matter, that foreign service officers anywhere in the world are safe and sound and free from any kind of harassment.

“Once more, we affirm our total support to the Government of Nigeria in all her steps and efforts in this,” they noted.