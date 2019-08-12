Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, has said international drug cartels are taking advantage of the bravery of Nigerians to traffic drugs to Indonesia.

Harahap’s disclosure followed series of execution of Nigerians in Indonesia in recent time for trafficking in drugs.

The envoy also said investigations have revealed that drugs trafficked to Indonesia by Nigerians did not emanate from Nigeria.

Harahap who spoke with Daily Sun during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his residence in Abuja, added that as a result of the bravery of Nigerians, international drug cartels were using Nigerians as couriers.

“Actually, we don’t have any drug from Nigeria. But some Nigerians are used by another nation to be drug courier. It is like sent from one country like courier.

“I tried to follow them to investigate the problem with Nigerians, but only a few people; probably, they need money or they need to live in the wrong way. So, he would like to be a courier for the drug.

“You know around the world, a lot of people know that Nigerians are very brave, brave, brave people. When I was military observer in the United Nations Mission in Bosnia, I had a lot of friends from Africa, military. The Africans said Nigerians are very brave. That is why I have a lot of Nigerian friends. I know they are very brave and also get along with, and very close to their friends. It is very good.”

Asked why there has not been execution of Nigerian drug traffickers lately by the Indonesian government, Harahap further said the numbers of traffickers, including those on death roll have reduced.

The envoy, however, maintained that the Indonesian government put in place regulations and laws due to the disastrous nature of drug in wiping out thousands or millions or a whole generation.

Earlier, Harahap said Indonesia enjoyed excellent diplomatic ties with Nigeria, a situation whereby the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is in constant communication with President Muhammadu Buhari.