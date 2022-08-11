From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, has called for religious tolerance in the country.

Harahap made the call during the commissioning of a Mosque he built for the Misbahul’im Islamic School, Kurudu, Abuja.

The commissioning of the Mosque also coincided with the 62nd birthday anniversary of Harahap, a retired Air Vice Marshall in the Indonesian Air Force.

Harahap stated that religious tolerance is very important for the building of the country.

Harahap said: “Nigeria is almost the same with Indonesia. We have multi religion in this country and also multi religion in Indonesia, my country.

“So, we try to stand. Before, we were already together to build our nation, to build our country. Even though different religions, but it doesn’t matter because we are together to build our country.

“We hope around the world, especially for Indonesia and Nigeria, this will be good for us; keep together. Even with different religions, different tribes and different languages, it doesn’t matter. Keep together to build the country.”

Speaking further, Harahap said the commissioning of the Mosque was also part of efforts to deepen the diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Nigeria beyond the high levels to the grassroots.

Harahap disclosed that alongside his family, he sold half of their physical possession to build a dedicated place of prayer and to contribute to the teaching of Islamic studies.

Harahap noted that as the mosque serves as a place of Islamic prayers, it is important for all religions to live in peaceful coexistence devoid of any conflict to build the country.

On the Nigeria-Indonesia bilateral ties, Harahap said both countries continue to enjoy great ties, even as he said it will be great to strengthen the relations in education and security.

He further stressed the need for increased cooperation and information sharing in defense and security to effectively tackle terrorism.

Also speaking, the Director of the Misbahul’im Quranic School, Kurudu, Abuja, Mr Nazeef Shuaib, thanked the Indonesian envoy and the Embassy of Indonesia for the construction of the mosque, saying that it will serve as a place of learning and prayers.

“The building of the mosque has a lot to do with the school. First and foremost, for more than three years, we have been managing a place for our five daily prayers. So, it means it will serve that purpose for five daily prayers.

“Then the school also has a section for the recitation of the Quran. So, it means that we are moving these students to this place.

“We have some programmes monthly and weekly programmes which actually should be held in the masjid. So, it means we have a mosque to serve the purpose,” Shuaib said.