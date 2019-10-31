Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to attain the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country, the government of Indonesia, held an entrepreneurship capacity building for Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises.

Titled ‘International Workshop on Entrepreneurship Capacity Building for Nigeria: Promoting Economic Growth to Attain Sustainable Development Goals,’ the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, said the effort was a joint one between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and the Embassy of Indonesia in Abuja.

Harahap added that his country places great emphasis on advancing entrepreneurship, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are currently spearheading Indonesia’s national economic growth.

The envoy stated that in 2018, the SMEs sector contributed approximately Rp. 8400 trillion or equivalence of $596 billion, which was 60 percent to Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

He added that at the national level, SMEs sector also absorbed 121 million work force or 96 percent of total workforce.

“As in the case of Nigeria, we understand that entrepreneurship is also an important sector for employment and sustainable development.

“Currently, Indonesia is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2019-2020. The country is committed to be a true partner to world peace.

In this vein, its government is committed to be a true partner in international development cooperation, within the framework of South-South Cooperation,” Harahap said.

Harahap further said since Indonesia became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, it has organised several capacity-building programmes under the framework of its membership.

He disclosed that prior to the capacity building programme in Abuja, it organised a training in Jordan for Palestineans, two trainings in Jakarta on ASEAN Women Peace and Security, as well as for Afghanistan diplomats and recently, a training in Suriname.

“Indonesia’s active participation in international development cooperation is mandated by the Indonesian Constitution of 1945, namely to contribute to the implementation of a world order based on freedom, lasting peace and social justice,” Harahap disclosed.