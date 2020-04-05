Indonesian citizens are now required to wear face masks when they are outside, the government announced on Sunday, as the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,273.

Achmad Yurianto, the government spokesman for issues relating to the disease, said the order to wear a face mask is in accordance with recommendations from the World Health Organisation.

“Starting from Sunday, everyone has to wear face masks when going outside,” Yurianto said.

He noted that even asymptomatic people could be a virus spreader.

“Citizens should wear washable cloth masks since surgical masks and N95 masks are for medical workers only,’’ Yurianto said.

According to Yurianto, Indonesia reported 181 new cases of infection, while 14 more patients have been cured, bringing the total to 164.

The death toll rose to 198.

“Health authorities have tested 9,712 people to detect and to trace the spread of the virus,’’ he added.(dpa/NAN)