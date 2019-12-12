Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As part of its humanitarian efforts, government of Indonesia has organised a bazaar to raise funds for three primary schools in Abuja.

The schools are the Local Education Authority (LEA) Nomadic Primary School, Galadimawa; LEA Nomadic Primary School, Lugbe and the LEA Nomadic Primary School, Airport Road. The fundraising titled ‘Taste of Indonesia in Nigeria’ was organised by the Embassy of Indonesia in collaboration with the Indonesian Women Association and the Indonesian community in Abuja and Lagos.

The event featured special Batik fashion show known as ‘Batik Sengenge’ even as it afforded participants the opportunity to have a taste of an array of Indonesian cuisines.

Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap said the Indonesian government fully understood what poor children needed to remain in school.

Harahap said Indonesia sincerely hoped that helping the underprivileged and caring for their education will become the common undertaking of concerned stakeholders.

“Today, the nation’s hope lies on children and children’s hope lies in education. We hope that all the students study hard in the good times and grow into useful talents to society. We also hope that teachers and students will give their best contributions to promote the Indonesia-Nigeria friendship and strength for the coming years,” Harahap said.