Indonesia is set to host a three-day International Muslim Lifestyle trade fair focused on Islamic products and services from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28.

The Indonesia International Muslim Lifestyle Trade Expo, holding at Indonesia Convention Exhibition, Tangerang, aims to connect the world with the Indonesian Islamic Community.

Ms. Wini Adam, Spokesperson for Lima Events, organisers of the show, said in a statement that the expo is a business matching and business-to-business exhibition.

She said it would attract tens of thousands offline visitors and millions of online viewers from various countries.

She said the expo would cover eight main sectors, namely; Halal Food and Beverages; Halal Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Herbal; Halal Travel and Destinations.

Others are: Islamic Finance and Banking; Halal Media and Recreation; Modest Fashion; Islamic Education, Books and Publishing; Sharia Property and Infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Indonesia has a large muslim population of 229 million (about 87.2 per cent of the total population of 255 million), the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world.

Estimates by the State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2022 indicate that the world’s 1.9 billion muslims spent the equivalent of 2 trillion U.S dollars in 202.

The amount was spent across the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fashion, travel, and media/recreation sectors impacted by Islamic faith-inspired ethical consumption needs.

According to Adam, the three-day expo will feature workshops, products presentations, business meetings as well as site visits to plantations, centres of Islamic economic development and halal industry sectors in Indonesia.

She added that, “More than 100 local and international exhibitors and over 50,000 trade visitors and consumers are expected to participate in the exhibition covering an indoor area of over 4,800 square metres.”

She said that the fair was Indonesia’s biggest business-to-business exhibition of Islamic & Halal Industry jointly organised with the Indonesian Islamic Business & Entrepreneur Community (KPMI).

“Series of business matching wherein halal industry players from various Muslim countries, especially OIC member countries, will meet to build networks and develop economic as well as trade partnerships.

“The expo will also provide an opportunity for investors who want to invest their fund in the halal industrial sector and sharia finance to meet with fund managers and financial institutions from the muslim world,” she added. (NAN)