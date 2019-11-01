Indonesia on Friday said it would closely monitor maintenance work and training carried out by Lion Air to ensure it follows recommendations made in a report into last year’s crash involving the carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The jet plummeted into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Oct. 29, 2018, killing all 189 people on board.

The final report into the accident released by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) last week said that design flaws, pilot missteps and maintenance issues contributed to the crash in October 2018.

“We will evaluate and monitor maintenance work carried out by Lion Air in connection with three recommendations made by the KNKT,” the Director General of Civil Aviation at the Transportation Ministry, Polana Pramesti, said.

The monitoring, which will be carried out for three months, focuses on synchronisation of manuals, coverage and length of training and ensuring that hazard reports are accessed by responsible officials, she said.

She said civil aviation authorities in South-East Asia would meet in Jakarta at the end of November to discuss the process of the 737 MAX aircraft returning to service.

A representative for Boeing in Indonesia, Abdullah Senen, said the company would give 114,500 dollars to the families of each victim.

The ministry said the relatives of 73 victims had received insurance money while payments for the others were still pending due to paperwork. (dpa/NAN)