From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Republic of Indonesia, has expressed regret over the arrest of a Nigerian diplomat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This was even as it said the arrest was an isolated incident and did not, in any way, affect the commitment of the Indonesian Government to carry out its obligations as host country in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja through the Embassy of Indonesia in Nigeria, said the South Jakarta Immigration Office, has given a full account of the incident involving the diplomat that took place on 7 August 2021.

The Indonesian Government also said that following the incident, it continued to maintain communication through diplomatic channels with the Government of Nigeria.

The government recalled that the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on 10 August, 2021.

The Indonesian Government further said the Director General for Asia Pacific and Africa and the Director General for Protocol and Consular of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, also met with Ambassador-designate of Nigeria in Jakarta on 11 August, 2021.

“During the meeting of 11 August 2021, we discussed the good and strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and Nigeria.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the incident that took place on 7 August, 2021.

“It was an isolated incident and does not, in any way, affect our commitment to carry out our obligations as host country in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The Ministry of Law and Human Rights has also conducted an internal investigation in response to the incident,” the government of Indonesia said.

