Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As part of its humanitarian efforts in the country, the Government of Indonesia has organized a bazaar to raise funds for three primary schools within the Abuja metropolis.

The three schools identified by the Embassy of Indonesia in Abuja, are the Local Education Authority (LEA) Nomadic Primary School, Galadimawa, Abuja, LEA Nomadic Primary School, Lugbe, Abuja and LEA Nomadic Primary School, Airport Road, Abuja.

The fundraising which was titled “Taste of Indonesia in Nigeria,” was organised by the embassy in collaboration with the Indonesian Women Association and the Indonesian Community in Abuja and Lagos.

The event featured special Batik Fashion Show known as Batik Sengenge, even as it afforded participants the opportunity to have a taste of an array of Indonesian cuisines.

In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, said the Government of Indonesia fully understood what the poor children needed.

Harahap expressed hope of a better understanding of what education and school meant to the children.

Harahap said: “Today, the nation’s hope lies on children and children’s hope lies on education.”

The envoy further said the goodwill by the officials of the Indonesian Embassy in Nigeria for organizing such an event was truly commendable.

According to Harahap, “it adds to their efforts to strengthen the already existing close relations between our two friendly countries.

“Today, we are bringing you all Indonesia’s food delicacies to the foodies of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, through this opportunity, we would like to express our gratitude to the parties who have generously made their time to plan and prepare this wonderful event,” the envoy added.

Harahap further said the event was not just a promotion of Indonesian culinary and culture to become well-known and popular, but will also contribute to strengthen cultural ties between Indonesia and Nigeria, as well as other countries.

The envoy stated that the event was also organised to help to closely connect the people of Indonesia and Nigeria.

Harahap added that the Government of Indonesia sincerely hoped that helping the underprivileged and caring for their education will become the common undertaking of all the different sectors.

“This undertaking is great and glorious since it has influence on social fairness, justice, harmony and sustainable development.

“We sincerely hope that all the students study hard in the good times and grow into useful talents to society. We also hope that teachers and students will give their best contributions to promote the Indonesia-Nigeria friendship and strength for the coming years,” Harahap also said.