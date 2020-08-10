Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province, on Monday, erupted, gushing a 7,500-metre high cloud of ash and smoke into the air, officials said.

It was the third eruption for the volcano since Saturday when it spewed an ash column as high as 4,460 metres.

According to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, Monday’s eruption took place at 10.16 a.m. (0316 GMT) and continued afterwards.

The centre added that the alert levels for the volcano remained at the third-highest level.

“People are advised to stay away from the radius of three kilometres from the peak,’’ it said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Mount Sinabung has been erupting periodically since September 2013, when tens of thousands of people were displaced.

In 2016, nine villagers were killed after Sinabung ejected searing gas and volcanic materials known as a pyroclastic flow. (dpa/NAN)