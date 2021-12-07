Indonesia disaster agency reported on Tuesday that 22 people have been confirmed dead and 27 were still missing after the Semeru volcano in Indonesia’s East Java province erupted.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, most of the victims died after being hit by searing volcanic debris during Saturday’s eruption, with many burned beyond recognition, only 13 victims have been identified so far.

The eruption sent villagers in Lumajang district fleeing their homes in terror as a huge column of smoke rose into the sky and searing molten rocks and gas barreled down the slopes.

Local officials said at least 68 people suffered burns caused by hot volcanic materials.

Television footage showed ash from the volcano burying homes, with only their roofs remaining visible.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who visited the scene of the eruption said about 2,000 families needed to be relocated after their homes were destroyed.

“We need to decide where they are going to be relocated and build new homes for them immediately.’’

The agency added that nearly 2,000 people who were displaced by the disaster had received temporary shelter in mosques and government offices, among other locations.

The nearly 3,700-metre volcano, part of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, has erupted several times since December 2020.

It is the highest mountain on Java island, home to 145 million people.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheaval, and has about 128 active volcanoes. (dpa/NAN)

