From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Indorama Petrochemicals Limited, Eleme, has debunked an allegation that it is among the companies generating hazardous soot in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also, the company said it supplies fertiliser to over 32 million farmers in the country, adding that Indorama has been proactive in issues affecting the environment.

Head of Corporate Communications, Indorama, Jossy Nkwocha, made the denial when he briefed newsmen during a tour of the company’s facilities, yesterday.

Nkwocha said though the company had not been officially accused of emitting soot, it was proper to clear the insinuation in some quarters and give the public clear picture of the company’s operations.

“We have a closed system and this closed system does not allow any strenuous gas to escape. And as they have explained to us in the control room, we buy this natural from either Agip or TotalEnergies and we don’t allow it to waste by flaring. So, you can see that Indorama does not emit soot or anything in any form.

“We are being proactive because people are making insinuation. Officially, nobody is accusing us of emitting soot. But, some people are making insinuation and we have the responsibility to explain to the public to clear such insinuation.”

The company commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the steps he had taken in tackling emission of soot in Rivers.

“Indorama knows we have a capable governor who is handling the soot matter. So, it is not our own responsibility to cast aspersion on anybody. Our governor is handling it very ably. He is an action governor,” Nkwocha said.

He added that the company has contributed to the economy of the country and created employment opportunities for unemployed Nigerians.

“We have 7,000 full time workers and contractors. They come here everyday; so, there is employment of more than 7,000 persons. If you extrapolate it by their family members and others, you could see the number of persons.

“We supply fertiliser to about 32 million farmers. We have also told you we supply UREA to blending plants and each of them may employ about 100 persons. So, Indorama is helping so much in creating jobs.

“We have two major products: petrochemical and fertiliser. The petrochemicals are the engine room of Nigeria’s industrialisation. Without those things, we will be spending so much money to import petrochemical and because we are producing in Nigeria, the country is saving so much money. So, we are doing what they call import substitution.”