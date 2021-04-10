An Akwa Ibom based syringe company, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company Limited JSM, Africa’s largest producer of high quality sterile disposable syringes has bagged the ISO 9001:2015 and 13485: 2016 certificate from the prestigious Professional Evaluation and Certification Board ( PECB ).

Presenting the certificate on Friday, during a brief ceremony held at the JSM Conference Hall at Awa, in Onna Local Government Area of the state, the representative of PECB at the event, Mr. Olumide Ajibawo disclosed that the decision to issue the ISO certificate to JSM Company Ltd was reached after the company had met the necessary requirements of International Organization for Standardization standards.

According to Ajibawo, ” By achieving the ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 13485: 2016 Certification, JSM Company Ltd will benefit from the opportunity of improving efficiency and customer relationship, team cohesion, and cost containment ” .

” Also, by holding this PECB Certificate, it demonstrates that you have the necessary capacities to improve your overall business performance, and shield yourself and your organization against persistent, changing and undefined threats in a moderately challenging environment over a short period of time ”.

” Therefore, we congratulate the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of JSM Company Ltd for their commitment towards achieving compliance with this international standard through our Management System Certificate services ”. Ajibawo stated .

Responding, the Managing Director ( MD ) of JSM Company Ltd, Mr. Akin Oyediran acknowledged that the implementation of the requirements that led to the ISO certification was borne out of the necessity to improve on the quality of its products and services while also espousing ways to capture the international market share for global competition.

” Again, I want to add that this certification and many other achievements by JSM Company Ltd are made possible because of the enabling environment provided by the current administration led by Governor Udom Emmanuel, who has through the provision of necessary facilities, turned Akwa Ibom into an industrial hub ”.

” The Governor’s support to industries in general is making Akwa Ibom a preferred destination for the rest of the world to come and invest in ”.

” We are here because of the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and there’s no doubt that the number of industries in the state will continue to grow unbelievably, and in the next few years, you may not be able to recognise Akwa Ibom again ”.

” We are very proud to be part of the renaissance that is happening in the state, and I want to commend the Governor for all the support he has given to JSM, and I also want to thank all our staff who worked very hard to ensure that this certification was achieved ” . Oyediran remarked.

While the ISO certification is intended to further boost the Company’s corporate profile and assert JSM as a global brand, it is equally an assurance to its teaming customers of their commitment to continue to provide high quality disposable syringes in order to continue to maintain its leadership position in Nigeria and Africa.

Other dignitaries who also attended the event include: the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Inyang Jameson, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, represented by the Senior Welfare Officer, Mrs. Eno Jerome, the Commissioner for Trade and investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Oliver Udokpo and the Hon. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, represented by Dr. Peter Inyang, Director, Planning Research and Statistics.