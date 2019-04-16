Uche Henry

Following the death of three factory workers of African Foundries Ltd, Ogijo, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, at the weekend, the company has clarified issues surrounding the incident.

In a statement, Executive Director (ED) of the company, Uche Iwuamadi, said the incident was as a result of splash of liquid metal from the factory furnace.

The ED said the liquid metal splashed accidentally and touched three of the factory workers who had already closed from work, but were taking their bath in an open place in an unauthorised location, described as ‘restricted area’ within the factory, instead of the normal factory bathroom, and were injured in the process.

He said they were rushed to a nearby hospital in Ikorodu, where they later died.

“Consequently, the local staff, in conjunction with hoodlums within the factory ambience, went on rampage, which led to destruction of the company’s property and other valuables, including some cash.