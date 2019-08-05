Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Academic and business activities would soon be paralysed at the Anambra State-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), should three of the labour unions in the institution carry out their threat to embark on indefinite strike.

Already, the unions; National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), under the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JAC), have issued a notice for industrial action, sensitising the staff to be ready to down tool.

In the bulletin, the total debt owed the workers was put at about N4.6 billion, which covers monetisation arrears, promotion arrears, CONTISS and CONUASS arrears, Earned Allowance arrears, non-remittance of Contributory Pension Fund Deductions/non payment of employers (10 per cent) portion of the fund, PAYE deductions and remittance, non-remittance of National Housing Fund Contributions and non-remittance of union dues/levies after deduction. JAC leader/Chairman, NAAT-COO; A.C. Okeke, Chairman, NASU-COOU; F.O. Nwaibe and Chairman, SSANU-COOU, Oddih Obiora, all signed the bulletin yesterday.

The unions noted that the JAC-COOU had at various time pleaded for a dialogue and signed agreements/MOUs with the University Governing Council over the issues.