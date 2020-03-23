TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Z. M. Bashir, has granted an order of interim injunction, calling off the proposed labour’s indefinite strike in Rivers State scheduled to commence today.

The injunction ordered the leadership of the organised labour in the State under Beatrice Itubo, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Austin Jonah, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC); Mathew Olaba (Secretary, NLC), Prince Ndukwe, and Opuwari A. Agbada (Joint Rivers Negotiating Council), or their proxy from embarking on the strike.

Parts of the injunction reads: ” The National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt (presided over by Honourable Justice Z. M. Bashir, J.,) has granted an Order of Interim Injunction in Suit No. NICN/PHC/41/2020 (Attorney-General, Rivers State vs. Comrade Beatrice Itubo, Comrade Austin Jonah, Comrade Mathew Olaba, Comrade Prince Ndukwe & Opuwari A. Ogbada) restraining the defendants either by themselves or through their servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise, howsoever called, from embarking on a strike on Monday, March 23, 2020, or any other day thereafter, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice filed in this suit.”

The trial court also granted an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendants from interfering with the provision of services and other works by their members in the Civil Service of Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on Notice filed in this suit.

Earlier in the day, chairman of NLC in the State, Itubo, had directed their members to commence an indefinite strike from Monday midnight.

She stated that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting over the non-implementation of the minimum wage.