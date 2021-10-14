President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, has tasked employers of labour to put their employees’ welfare and safety ahead of other considerations.

Olaleye stated this while touring five shipping and haulage companies in Apapa, Lagos State. He said workers were the engine of growth and development of any organisation and should not be denied their health, safety and other entitlements by employers.

Olaleye was accompanied by TUC General Secretary, Musa Lawal and President General, Senior Staff Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, Harrison Asonye on the visit.

He harped on the need for good health management schemes in the form of HMOs for employees while still in active service as a preemptive measure to guard against illnesses at retirement.

During the tour of CMA CDG Delmas Nigeria Limited, Bolloré Transport and Logistics Nigeria, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hull Blyth Nigeria, and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal Ltd (TICT), he said the visit had enabled him to carry out on-the-spot assessment of issues, instead of depending on second hand information.

Olaleye also canvassed greater synergy between management, investors and workers of various industries in the country, for the greater good of all, stating that this was vital for economic growth and development.

He described the union as a partner in progress with employers of labour and not anti-management which he said was the general perception by the public.

He also said creating a conducive environment for workers made for a better and healthier workforce which ultimately impacted on the bottom line of the company.

He advised managements of establishments to be more sensitive to the needs of workers and their invaluable contributions.

Asonye thanked the management of his company, for supporting and encouraging him in the discharge of his official duties, which he combined with his position as the President-General of the maritime workers union.

