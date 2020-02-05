Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State government has approved over N800 million for compensation to owners of the land where the proposed Kwale Industrial Park will be located in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this in Asaba at the end of the state executive council meeting, said the land for the proposed park is over 1,000 hectares and thanked the people of the host community for providing the land.

Aniagwu recalled that there was a roadshow in China last year to stimulate the investment community, adding that investors have started coming.

He expressed confidence that the multiplier benefits of having the park were enormous, noting that “the area is strategically located for investors to have quick returns on investments.”

Aniagwu, who was flanked by his Youth Development counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, said the streamlining of activities of Ministry of Youths Development was also approved.

Speaking more on the approval for the Ministry of Youths, Egwuyenga said the Rural Youths Skill Acquisition targeted at the illiterate and semi-literate youths in rural communities was approved, adding that the programme would be strictly domiciled in the local governments.

“There will also be community business schools to manage their training which they will attend on a weekly basis to ensure that the youths know how to give back to society.

“Tertiary Institution Entrepreneurship Programme which is strictly a core entrepreneurship programme designed for the state-owned tertiary institutions targets those with business innovation who are having challenges of setting up their businesses.

“Government will give them opportunities to go through incubation period after which government will set them up with viable businesses for them to be employers of labour,” he said.