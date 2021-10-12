BOOT Party candidate, Okeke Chika-Jerry, has said he would launch an industrial revolution in Anambra State to create jobs and boost the capital flow of the state if elected governor.

Chika Jerry, who reeled out workable plans of action for the project in Onitsha yesterday, noted that Anambra State has the highest number of importers in West Africa.

He promised that by 2022 after he has become the state governor, he would call a summit of all the major importers in Nigeria, who would assemble in Awka to brainstorm on how to set up various industries in Anambra State.

“We will invite the white men who are the manufacturers of those goods they import from China, Dubai, USA, Japan, etc. It will be under private public partnership. We all shall pull resources together and be able to spring up a lot of industries in Anambra State. We will also invite some white men from India, China, USA, Israel and other developed countries to teach our youth mechanised agriculture. This will create a lot of jobs for our youths.

“Our government will set up three other major industries that will boost the economy. They are fertilizer industry in Anambra South to boost agricultural production; Anambra cement factory in Anambra Central for infrastructural development; and Anambra Paper Mill at Ogbaru in Anambra North to help to reduce the cost of educational materials in the country. Some of the products will be exported.

“We shall raise money through a long term loan to set up the industries. Shares from the investments will be sold to the public. There should also be an industry trust fund. So, every youth should wear their BOOTS now and get ready to work. There should be no time for crime again in Anambra State,” he stated.

He also noted that a vote for a younger governor will be a vote for a government of production, rather than a government of borrowing for consumption, stressing that those who are killing people in order to govern are not coming to serve the people but to loot the state’s treasury.

“Instead of saying ‘NO ELECTION’ because of accumulated anger as a result of misrule, it is better we vote out those big-for-nothing political parties and their old politicians, so that we can take over the government now and fix it by ourselves.

“If anything happens to Anambra State, the entire Igbo are finished. Let’s vote wisely. Let’s think twice before we act. Let us not create chances for bad governance again. Prevention is better than cure. Opportunity is there for us now. Let’s make good use of our voter’s cards now because of our tomorrow. This is my own candid advice to the entire aggrieved Igbo youths,” he said

