Kano state government has promised to pay compensation to some farmers at Panshekara industrial area whose farms were affected by the ongoing laying of pipes for the secondary treatment plant for Kano industrial areas.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabir Getso, made the pledge when a team from the Ecological Fund Office paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), led the team to Kano to inspect the effluent damages in Challawa, Sharada and Bompai industrial areas.

It was also to assess the level of work on the remedial effort by the Ecological Fund Office to contain the environmental damage in the areas.

He said the Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, had directed the bureau for land management to conduct an assessment of the affected farms, adding that the assessment had been completed.

The commissioner assured the team that as soon the committee submits its report to the state government, the affected farmers would be compensated.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure the affected farmers that they will be paid because of the importance the state government attaches to the project,” the commissioner said.

Getso said the state government would continue to support the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the project, asserting that Ganduje-led administration accorded priority to the issue of environment.

Earlier, the team leader told the commissioner that the team was also in the state to inspect the secondary treatment plant for the Kano industrial areas being executed by the Ecological Fund Office.

“After the SGF and Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund, Dr Habiba Lawal has received various reports on the project and work has since commenced in earnest.

“The contractors are also doing their work and the communities are happy about it,” he said.

He called on the state government to look into the complaint by a community, on nonpayment of compensation, in order to ensure speedy completion of the project.

NAN reports that the laying of pipes and construction of concrete chambers will cover about 10 kilometers while three treatment plants will be constructed, each at Challawa, Sharada and Bompai industrial area. (NAN)