Stories by Bimbola Oyesola , [email protected]

Without evolving good economic and industrial policies; manufacturing sector will still remain at the lowest ebb of economic performance index, says the Nigeria Council of the IndustriALL Global Union.

Consequently, the Council has appealed to the United Nation Industrial Development Organisation and Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry to come to the rescue of the industries in the country and thereby giving lives to manufacturing sector once again.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria’s IndustriALL Global Union, Goke Olatunji, speaking during this year’s Africa Industrialization day, noted that commemorating the day is a sure way of aligning with the union’s goal for promoting sustainable Industrial policy.

“The goals of IndustriALL Global Union among others are: Defending workers’ rights, Building union power, confronting global capital, Fighting precarious work and Promoting sustainable industrial policy,” he said.

He expressed that the year 2020 without mincing words, has been laced with so many challenges that are natural and man-made in nature.

He said, “COVID-19 has really redefined the destiny of the year while ENDSARS protest further bastardized the Economy. “These are by no little means having serious negative effects on all spheres of lives and that lends credence to the choice of our theme- COVID-19: issues, challenges and trade union response.”

In the same vein, the IndustriALL’s Executive Committee at its virtual meeting said unions around the world are showing they can fight back and win the battle of COVID-19 pandemic.

IndustriALL and German union IG Metall president Jörg Hofmann opened the meeting by saying that the pandemic is putting the spotlight on how vulnerable global supply chains are; the combination of cheap labour and disrespect for the environment is not sustainable.

“The pandemic has sharpened inequalities around the world. This won’t be over until it is over for everyone and workers are worried about their survival. We need to act globally, and IndustriALL will continue to fight for more equitable distribution of wealth.”

In his report, IndustriALL general secretary Valter Sanches noted,

“Trade union rights need to be respected. We need the binding UN instrument on business and human rights and we need more countries to adopt due diligence legislation like France to make multinational companies responsible and accountable for their global supply chains.

“The ‘pandemic profiteers’, the billionaires that added over 4 trillion US$ to their fortunes this year must pay a welfare tax that could fund a universal social protection fund, as proposed by the global unions. Stimulus money for recovery should prioritize the health and the care industry, build infrastructure, ensuring accessible high-speed internet, retain manufacturing tissue and what we call a green recovery.”

The Global body lamented that the pandemic has brought with it an increase of domestic violence, stating that although domestic violence starts in the home, it can impact the world of work.

The Executive Committee however approved a resolution, proposed by the Women’s Committee, calling on all affiliates to take action in supporting members, challenging domestic violence and ensuring employers take measures to mitigate the impact of domestic violence in the world of work.