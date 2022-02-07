By Brown Chimezie

Worried by alleged underpricing of Nigeria’s solid minerals by some foreign investors, a solid mineral expert and CEO A.I.A Integrated Resources Limited, Chief Anthony Izuchukwu Agbasimalo, has called for the establishment of solid minerals testing laboratories across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking at a media parley held recently, Agbasimalo, a Pure and Industrial Chemistry graduate of University of Nigeria Nssuka (UNN), explained that absence of indigenous solid mineral laboratory has made it difficult for local miners to get fair pricing and profit from the business. In the same vein, he also called for the establishment of processing plants across the country.

“ For the reason that we don’t have our own testing lab, indigenous miners are at the mercy of Chinese and Indians who own private labs. When we take our products to them for testing, the results of the test is often compromised and at the end of the day, they buy the product for peanuts. Such lopsided and unbalanced deal would have been avoided if we have our own lab”, he lamented.

On the measures he has taken to address the unbalanced trade, Agbasimalo said he wrote proposals which was taken to the Ministry of Solid Mineral and uptill now he is yet to get feedback on the way forward.

In the proposal, I made case for establishment of Solid Mineral testing Laboratory that will enable miners test their products to ascertain it’s grade and qualities before pushing it into the market.

“Once we have our labs and processing plants here, job is sure for the youths. the National Assembly can then enact bill that no unprocessed mineral resources will go out of Nigeria until it is tested and ascertained.

So, if we are processing here, we have our 100 per cent products, India people will not have the job of processing raw mineral resources. In there own end, job will be lesser. Then they will be coming to buy the 100 per cent pure lead from Nigeria. With time, they will be discouraged from buying unprocessed minerals and then forced to bring their industry very close to where they got the 100 percent products. This will create jobs for Nigerians and yield more income for the country. our GDP and boost Nigeria economy

It should also be noted that we are looking for investors and partners.

In this regards we are talking of indigenous company who will partner us to attain our desired goals. Our partners should also note that investment in Solid Mineral is even more lucrative than oil and gas that many people are rushing to invest.