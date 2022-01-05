From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Urualla community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State was recently agog when over 200 Catholic priests and other dignitaries from various parts of Nigeria gathered in the town to dedicate St. Michael’s Pro-Cathedral.

Nnewi-based industrialist and chief executive officer of many companies, including Kotec Industries Limited and Tummy Tummy Foods Limited, Chief Chika Emenike, singlehandedly built and donated the church edifice to his hometown.

St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Urualla, which is tastefully furnished, won the admiration of numerous friends and well-wishers of the Emenikes, who poured encomiums and endless commendations on him for the execution of the massive project despite the economic crunch in the country.

The occasion witnessed a colourful procession of the clergy, knights and ladies of the church, who ushered in the Holy Mass that had the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Ukwuoma, as the chief celebrant, his Awka Diocese counterpart, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, and many other religious in attendance.

In his homily, Most Rev. Ukwuoma centred on the word ‘dedication,’ which, according to him, was an attribute of holiness and repentance, which could lead to changes by settling those that had misunderstanding.

The prelate said: “Today my joy is complete because of this dedication. Dedication encompasses holiness and repentance, which lead to changes and transformation in our lives and finally reconciliation of those in disputes. God dwells in Catholic Church because we are holy. The church helps us to find our ways in life.

“David said he would build a magnificent abode for God. However, Solomon, instead of David, built a temple because the former’s hand was soiled. God accepts unsoiled hands, so, let us not soil our hands.

“Building a church is the greatest investment one can make because of the divine gains, beyond money that accompanies it. This project is the biggest one so far because Solomon built at the latter part of his life but Chika Emenike built the church at the prime of his life.”

On his part, Most Rev. Ezeokafor described Emenike as a pious man who has done a lot and is still living a life of charity, helping widows, the downtrodden and the vulnerable.

Praying for all the bountiful blessing and everlasting joy in paradise for men and women of goodwill, Ezeokafor said the building of St. Michael’s Pro-Cathedral by Emenike was the greatest assignment of all.

In his remarks, Emenike, who lifted the spirit of the congregation with a song, first extolled the ingenuity and exceptional attributes of Bishops Ukwuoma and Ezeokafor, as real fathers who made him proud by making the day a possibility despite the incessant uncertainty that had marred security of life property in the South East.

He expressed appreciation to Msgr. Anthony Njoku and other priests who influenced him positively in life, adding that God had done all for him.

He also acknowledged the presence of His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, Igwe Nnewi, who he said saw his enterprising nature early in life and prophesied to him about progress and prosperity on his way so long as he continued to live uprightly.

He said: “Some years ago, Igwe Nnewi, Dr. Kenneth Onyeneke Nnaji Orizu, called me to his palace and said, ‘My son, you will prosper in the land of Nnewi once your hands are unsoiled.’

“After a while, the monarch, popularly called ‘Igwe na eje uka’ (monarch who is a Christian), conferred me with my maiden famous traditional title of ‘Ojichukwu Nnewi’.”

Emenike also praised Nnewi-born billionaire and philanthropist, Chief Cletus Ibeto, as well as his lifelong friend, Chief Oliver Nwagbala, for always identifying with him.

He eulogised his numerous well-wishers, from the ordained, the building committee members to lay faithful, associates and family members, not forgetting the advice, guidance, mentorship and encouragement of yet another successful Nnewi businessman, Chief Ernest Obiora, which he said helped in addressing the beauty of the edifice.

Emenike reflected on the motherly roles and disposition of his mother, Ezinne Patricia Emenike, noting that she never rested and even contributed financially to the completion of the church project.

His visibly elated wife, Amaka, said: “I am overwhelmed with gladness that St. Michael Pro-Cathedral has been dedicated today. I must confess, taking up this project by my husband wasn’t rosy as pressures, tension and anxiety filled our system. I sincerely appreciate God for being my husband’s backbone throughout the challenging period. In fact, it’s God that did it.”

A blind woman who did not mention her name came into the scene, called Emenike “Daddy” and described him as a man that has given her succour.

Emenike was conferred with the title of “Ezi Odibo Chukwu (Good servant of God)” at the event.