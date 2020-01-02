Bloomberg reports that Mr Dangote’s fortune continued to grow following investments in cement, flour and sugar.

Mr Dangote, widely reputed as Africa’s richest man, ended the last decade with a net worth of almost $15 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The development makes the 62-year-old Nigerian businessman the 96th wealthiest man in the world, according to data from the index.

The billionaire mogul was born into a wealthy family of prominent traders in Kano. At a relatively young age of 21, Mr Dangote incorporated his own cement business. He has since diversified into manufacturing of different goods, spreading his tentacles across the African continent.

One of his numerous companies is the Dangote Cement Plc, a Nigerian multinational publicly traded cement manufacturer headquartered in Lagos. The company is engaged in the manufacture, preparation, import, packaging, and distribution of cement and related products in Nigeria and has plants or import terminals in about nine other African countries.

For years, the Dangote brand has been a recurring feature in the Nigerian economy. The brand has also extended its reach beyond the West African sub-region to other parts of the continent and beyond.

In the last decade, it has recorded feats in different significant areas of the economies of major countries across the continent.

Meanwhile, Mr Dangote is close to completing what has been described as one of the world’s largest oil refinery jn Nigeria. The plant is expected to impact Nigeria’s fuel consumption records and the local economy.

Last year, the businessman took delivery of the World’s largest single Crude Distillation Column at the refinery site in Lagos. The tower arrived Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, after spending four months on the sea. The equipment, built by Sinopec, had left a wharf in Ningbo, China, in July.