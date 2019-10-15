Okey Sampson, Aba

An Aba-based, Emma Obi, has commended the Federal Government for the total closure of all land borders saying there was no way the economy would be developed with porous borders.

Obi who criticised those picking holes in the closure, said the decision was one of the best economic policy taken by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said President Buhari should be commended for halting the huge losses from dumping of illegal goods from neighbouring countries.

“I have not seen any country in the world with the type of Nigeria’s porous borders that survives economically and even politically. Nigeria has over the years remained dumping ground of finished goods from many countries and we have nothing to gain in terms of revenue as most of the goods are smuggled through the porous land boarders,” Obi said.

He also linked the insecurity bedevilling the country to the porous boarders.

Obi said the National Assembly should be on the same page with the Presidency on the closure of the borders.