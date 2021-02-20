From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An industrialist, Chief Fatai Soewu has said that for unemployment to end in the country, the federal and state governments should invest into the agriculture sector

Soewu stated that it was imperative for the government to develop the agriculture sector in order to enhance employment opportunity for youths in the country.

Describing agriculture as one of the most critical sectors of the nation’s economy, the industrialist urged the governmemt to fund agriculture so as to reduce the alarming rate of unemployment in the country.

Besides, Soewu encouraged the youths to embrace agriculture, rather than looking for unavailable white collar jobs.

If agriculture is well developed, Soewu said an end will come to unemployment and scarcity of food in the country.

Also, he enjoined government to provide loan facility and other incentives for farmers and prospective farmers.

He said, ”It’s so sad that with our good weather condition and fertile land, we have not been able to produce enough for ourselves not to talk of exporting to other countries to generate good foreign exchange and boost our economy”.

“We still spend billions of naira on importation of rice, soya meal and groundnut. Today, there is an acute shortage of maize, soya meal and groundnut being the major raw materials for poultry farmers. Rather than looting the treasury, our leaders should channel those funds to develop the agriculture sector. We have all it takes to feed the world,” he added.