Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia industrialist Chief Endi Ezengwa has urged both federal and state governments to always make use of locally manufactured Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) in the fight against the ravaging coronavirus.

Ezengwa, the CEO of Logistic de-Luke Industries (LDL) and Kaira de-Luke Academy, an Aba-based industrial outfit involved in the manufacturing of all types of PPEs, said this will ensure the survival of local industries.

Ezengwa opined that with the support of government at this critical period for industries that are engaged in the manufacture of PPEs, the fight against the pandemic would not only be sustained but youth unemployment which breeds criminality in society would have been solved.

‘We have so many local industries in Nigeria that can effectively supply the PPE need of the country if the federal and state governments could support them. Just in our own firm, we produce any form of PPE, from sanitisers, face masks to overall mask-gears,’ he said.

The industrialist with business interest in the United Kingdom said apart from giving employment to the teeming youths in the country, production of the PPEs locally would conserve much needed foreign exchange.

In further making a case for the locally made PPEs, Ezengwa said most of those produced in Nigeria are of superior quality to those produced abroad, stressing that manufacturers of PPEs in the country take cognizance of the prevailing environment.

‘While companies over there produce PPEs that suit their environment and not ours but at the same time ship them here, we tailor our own production to suit our environment and that is why our face masks, for instance, is more durable than theirs.’

He commended the Abia State Government for keeping faith with his firm in the production of locally made PPEs and said the company will not disappoint.