IndustriALL Global Union has called on affiliates to take action on September 27, as part of the worldwide movement to combat climate change.

A global week of climate action has been declared for September 20-27, 2019. These dates bracket an important the United Nations summit on climate change.

IndustriALL’s general secretary, Valter Sanches, said: “IndustriALL Global Union has fought for a Just Transition to a sustainable future for many years. It is time to make our point most strongly, again. Our futures, and those of our children, depend on it.”

IndustriALL stated that affiliates should undertake their own initiatives on September 27, or to integrate their actions with other unions and/or their national centres.

According to the global body, affiliates can publicly express strong support for the Paris Agreement of COP21, and the Silesia Declaration on Just Transition of COP24; demand comprehensive Just Transition programmes to reach a sustainable future while leaving no worker behind; put pressure on companies responsible for global warming to pay for remediation and the Just Transition for workers and communities; put pressure on politicians to define sustainable industrial policies that put the public interest first; and on business people to urgently take action to cut greenhouse gas emissions; and demand that politicians define the specific and concrete steps that will be taken to address climate change.

It noted that areas that need urgent attention are energy, transportation, buildings, and finance.