By Bimbola Oyesola

For Nigeria to promote and sustain recent drive towards industrialisation, members of the IndustriALL Global Union have called for effective policy and sufficient basic amenities in the country.

Participants at a one-day workshop on industrialisation day stressed the need for favourable economic policies that would promote industrialisation.

Chairperson, IndustriALL Nigeria National Council, Babatunde Olatunji, in his welcome address blamed mismanagement, corrupt practices, policy summersault and insufficient basic amenities as part of the problem hindering the growth of industries in Nigeria.

He said that if policies are implemented accurately, many collapsed industries would still be functioning.

He said, “Industrialisation is the surest way for any nation economy to grow.

Industries like textile, Michelin, Dunlop, Leather factories, Steel companies at Alaska, Ajaokuta and Oshogbo must be revived because they are all in comatose due to mismanagement among others.’’

The chairman said there was the need to explore the nation’s mineral resources to add value to the internally generated revenue.

‘’Oil and gas are largely exported in crude form at a lower price compared to higher prices of other imported finished products.

‘’There is the need for strategic policies to promote and sustain industrialisation in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Olatunji said that the goal of IndustriALL Global Union among others are to defend workers right, fight precarious work and promote sustainable industrialisation.

In his remarks, Mr John Adaji, Co-Chair, IndustriALL Global Union Sub-Saharan Africa also said that industrialisation was the only way an economy would develop.

Adaji noted that regular campaign on sustainable industrialisation would guarantee paid jobs among other benefits.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, President, in his goodwill message urged the government to tackle insecurity to sustain industries.

Wabba, represented by Mr Williams Akporeha, President, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Vice President of the NLC noted that investors would not come to the country if insecurity was not addressed.

He reasoned that strong institutions that would stand the test of time should be put in place to boost industrialisation.

Equally Mr Jean Bakole, Country Representative, UNIDO advised the Federal Government to speed up the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to reap its benefits.

Bakole, represented by Mrs. Omolaja Odebiyi, Private Developer Expert added that Nigeria must identify its own unique part in industrialisation for it to develop better.

