By Awusi Glory

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has reiterated the place of standards in the growth of industries, noting that the industry is the heart of the nation.

The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim made the remark yesterday at a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop/MANCAP certification presentation, where he emphasised the need for standardisation of products and services for a better economy. Salim also said if the country’s industries were doing well, the value of naira will not fail.

“The industry is very important to the development and the dignity of a nation.

“We cry a lot about the falling Naira, our indices are doing very well. Our currency will not fail if we base our income on our commodity. The chances are that even the industry will not survive, because the naira will keep going down. The dollar will keep going up.”

He noted that the industry cannot survive substandard goods, saying without standards, there won’t be industries.

“If our industries are doing well, naira will not fail. Withouts standards, the industry will not survive.

“SON is the heart of the industry. Without industry we will not exist. The sooner we realise that the fight is for all of us the better for the country.”

He urged Nigerians to appreciate and patronise made in Nigeria products for the good of all.

“Other countries make emphasis on products made in their country. So why won’t Nigerians do the same, why must we patronise other countries to the detriment of ours.”

He said in the previous years, the manufacturers associations of Nigeria was at cross purposes with the SON based on simple basic things that might not necessarily be even important to the industry, but now, the association has been able to understand the purpose better and improve on some policies. “They can still do better. The industry and the regulators are suppose to synergize, as the industry is the heart of the nation.

The keynote speaker, Chinyere V. Egwuonwu, CEO/ Lead Consultant Pearlcee Consult Ltd.

disclosed that Nigeria is one of the markets with substandard products.

She lamented that the country lost #15 trillion annually to substandard products, adding that the country was fast becoming a dumping ground for substandard goods, which was threatening the economy.

Egwuonwu called on stakeholders to work together to stop the trend.

“We all have a role to play, the fight is for everyone. The public and private partnership is needed to fight the menace.”

She said government should make policies that would stop the trend of substandard products in the country.

The importer should stop importing substandard goods, the local producers should meet up with standards and the consumers should not patronise low quality goods. Tell your neighbours. Your see something, say something.”

The high point of the event was presentation of the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to various deserving companies.