For their outstanding achievements in the last decade, three giants in Nigeria’s marketing communications industry will be specially recognized at a special evening parley convened by Goddie Ofose, one of Nigeria’s top brand analysts.

Themed: ‘Advertising and the Power of the Nigerian Story’, the event holds today Friday March 6 at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

The three industry achievers are Udeme Ufot, CEO/GMD, SO&U; Lolu Akinwunmi, GMD, Prima Garnert; and Nn’Emeka Maduegbuna, CEO, C and F.

According to Tolulope Ogunjobi, chairman Industry Recognition Awards Committee, the pedigree of Udeme, Lolu and Nn’Emeka in the advertising and PR industry stood them out.

“We want to congratulate all the winners of the awards and the industry for doing great things in 2019 and the last decade. We believe that this 2020 and the new decade will be greater,” he said.

Apart from the three lifetime awards, and the Best AD of the Decade award that goes to Airtel data is life commercial, other awardees in 16 categories will be honoured for their great performances.