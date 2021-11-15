By Moses Akaigwe

The Minister of Trade, Industry & Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, will tomorrow {Tuesday, November 16} lead other dignitaries from the public and private sectors to the formal opening ceremony of the Abuja International Motor Fair.

The fair, which is in its 21st edition this year, however, begins today {Monday, November 15, 2021} at the International Conference Centre Annex, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, with over 30 participants from Nigeria and abroad. It is expected to end on Saturday, November 20.

Foremost among the participating companies is the country’s first and only indigenous auto maker, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited {IVM}, which will be exhibiting some of the sundry vehicles manufactured at its plant in Nnewi, Anambra state. .

Disclosing this during a media briefing, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, announced that Choice International Group [CIG] Motors, the authorised dealer and assembler of GAC brand of vehicles in Nigeria, is one of the official sponsors of the 21st edition.

Agwu stated that CIG had committed to playing a major role at fair in order to enhance the realisation of its mission of offering Nigerians the best and contributing to the rapid development of the automotive sector in Nigeria.

“Since its entrance into the Nigerian market in 2014, GAC has remained one of the most consistent participants at both the Abuja and Lagos Motor Fairs. For it to come out to be one of the official sponsors of this edition is an indication that CIG identifies strongly with what we are doing and sees the Nigerian market as very important to the global automotive business.”

Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of the organisers of the fair, BKG Exhibitions Limited, said that having the exhibition declared open by the minister whose ministry directly oversees the activities in the Industry, underscores the seriousness the Federal Government attaches to encouraging the development of the automotive industry

He further remarked: “With our reach, high powered delegations from the Federal Government, executives of states and local governments; members and leadership of the other arms of government in all the tiers of government in Nigeria, as well many heads of corporate organisations across the nation, have been invited to visit the exhibition.”

Apart from Innoson which will be flaunting a range of its IVM cars, SUVs and pick-ups, and CIG that will be promoting the GAC brand, other participants are Coscharis Motors Plc {Ford and Renault vehicles}; Toyota Nigeria Ltd; Kia Motors Nigeria; Kewalram Nigeria Ltd, and Kojo Motors.

Also confirmed to showcase their products at the fair are Austrian Technologies [Eco Green Bus], Mann + Hummel Ludwigsburg, and over 20 automotive companies.

Agwu assured that this edition would show, not only new entrants from the various brands, but also the hot spot products in the market, adding that all the exhibitors wi;; be focusing on displaying the new achievements and new breakthroughs in various aspects, particularly the indigenous ones.

“With our reach, a high-powered delegation from the Federal Government is expected to lead the inspection of automobile brands and the parade of stands. For over 20 years, we have been able to create a comprehensive automobile exchange platform drawing global attention.

“We believe that with high attention from all levels of government leaders, joint efforts of sponsors and organisers, strong supports from the motoring journalists and people in all fields, and powerful market and social demands, the Abuja International Motor Show will be better and better in the future.”

