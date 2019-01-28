The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the names of 144 observers who will monitor the 2019 general elections.

Among the election observers accredited is Rights Monitoring Group; in a list which includes 116 local observers and 28 foreign observers.

INEC has, however, threatened to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.

The Commission, in a notice on its website, yesterday, warned that any unaccredited group found in any state for the elections shall be handed over to law enforcement agencies.

“INEC wishes to emphasised that groups other than those accredited, found in any state for the elections shall be handed over to law enforcement agencies.

“Also, accredited field observers found in states other than where they are posted will be sanctioned. INEC reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.”