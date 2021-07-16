From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an adjustment in the earlier date it fixed for the commencement of physical registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise due to public holiday next week.

INEC, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Barr Festus Okoye, said that the adjustment equally affected online registrants that scheduled appointments on the adjusted date.

“INEC met on Thursday and deliberated on number of issues including the commencement of the physical registration of voters and the scheduled appointments by online registrants.

“It will be recalled that on Tuesday July 13, 2021, the Commission met with Resident Electoral Commissioners and noted that the commencement of physical registration of voters scheduled for Monday July 19, 2021 might be affected by public holidays.

“Also facing prospect of interruption of their registration schedules are some of the online registrants who have scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on dates likely to clash with the same public holidays.

“The Commission promised thereafter to meet on Thursday July 15, 2021 to review the situation and provide clarity on the matter. This is what it has done. With the declaration of Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday, 21 2021, as public holidays by the federal government the date scheduled for the commencement of physical registration have to be adjusted.

“Consequently, the physical registration of voters will now commence on Monday July 26, 2021. Online registrants that have scheduled appointments from July 19, 2021 to July 23, 2021 will have their appointments rescheduled.

“It is important to emphasise that this Continuous Voter Registration will take place over a period of one year. The Commission assures all Nigerians that no citizen eligible to register as a voter will be left behind,” the Commission said in the statement.

