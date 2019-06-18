Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that the 2019 general election was not a perfect one.

The Commission, however, assured that shortcomings recorded at the polls would be properly reviewed to improve on subsequent exercises.

But, INEC commended itself over the conduct of the polls and added that it did everything within its powers to ensure the exercise was credible.

National Commissioner of the commission for Ebonyi, Abia, and Imo states, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeano, gave the rating at a meeting organised to review the 2019 general election, in Ebonyi State, held at INEC’s state headquarters, Abakaliki, yesterday.

“We have to recognise that it was not a perfect election. The only way to continue to improve is to look back; while moving forward.

“So, we need to look back at the election; identify those things that worked well and those that did not work well, so that we can better prepare ourselves for the elections that are coming.”

He said the Commission was able to conduct the exercise because of the human and material resources deployed across the about 150,000 voting locations nationwide.

“You may not realise that this Commission, with your assistance, has just conducted the largest election that can ever be conducted in Africa.

“And, it is clear that the magnitude of work that we have just completed is second to none on this continent.

“We are looking at an election that involved at least 150,000 voting locations and a voting population of over 84 million.

“You may also not realise that the about 1.2 million officials who participated in this election, in different fields, were about three times the entire armed forces of West Africa.

“So, this was like mobilising all the armed forces of West Africa three times over. It’s not just mobilising that number but also demobilising them after,”he said.

Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Godswill Obioma, said the rationale behind the exercising was to review the way and manner, which the 2019 general election was conducted in the state, with a view to learning from the mistakes and consolidating on the gains.