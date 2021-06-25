From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was afraid of possible attacks in registration centres during the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who expressed the concern, yesterday, said the exercise had to first commence through online portals until security report confirmed situation across the country had improved to allow for physical registration.

He, however, said the June 28 resumption date for the exercise remained sacrosanct and the commission would deploy Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) and no fewer than 5,346 staff to 2,673 registration centres nationwide to ensure a smooth exercise.

He allayed fears by some Nigerians that many citizens may be disenfranchised by the new digital arrangement.

He said the commencement date of physical CRV at all 2,673 registration centres would only be determined based on evaluation of security situations in the areas.

Yakubu warned prospective registrants that there would be no INEC-approved cybercafes, no online registration centres and scratch cards to be purchased for the exercise.

“As you are ware, the Commission has had the sad experiences of recent attacks on our offices across the country. In most cases, these offices have been burnt or vandalised. Clearly, the aim of the attackers is to undermine the Commission’s capacity to organise elections and other electoral activities, including the CVR. Luckily, only buildings, equipment and materials have been destroyed. Although the attacks have subsided, the Commission is still deeply worried by threats that they could pose to registrants and our staff during the CVR.

“As a result of this profound concern, the Commission made representations to government and had several discussions with stakeholders, including security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), political parties, civil society organisations and the media.During these consultations, we shared our plans, hopes and concerns regarding the security threat that we currently face. From the consultations, the stakeholders reached a consensus that it is important for the Commission to place a high premium on securing the lives of registrants and staff, as well as the protection of the expensive registration equipment to be deployed for the exercise. Consequently, they advised that the Commission should adopt a graduated approach to the CVR exercise by starting online. After appraising the situation, the exercise can then proceed physically at State and LGA offices before finally deploying to all the 2,673 centres nationwide.”

He said the online portal would go on Monday June 28.”