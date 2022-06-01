From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the just concluded Imo People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in Owerri, Imo State capital, as the venue of the exercise as legal and valid.

The Commission said Owerri as a venue for the PDP primaries was duly approved by the electoral umpire.

INEC said the choice of Owerri as venue followed a letter by the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchu Ayu, dated May 18, 2022, titled ‘Venue for PDP primaries for Anambra and Imo’.

The PDP national chairman in the letter said: “Due to security situation in Anambra and Imo states, we are compelled to inform the Commission that our primaries for various constituencies in both Imo and Anambra state will hold in their state capitals.”

