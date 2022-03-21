From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says that it has approved 40,491 of the 232,265 persons who participated in the Commission’s fresh registration exercise in Plateau State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Plateau State, Mal. Hussaini Halilu Pai disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at the Commission’s headquarters, Jos, Plateau State and urged residents to take advantage of the exercise and get their PVCs.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“So far, at Saturday 7 am 19 March pre-registration is 232,265 people while 79,454 people have updated and transferred their voting location and only 47,195 have completed their registration out of which 40, 491 have been approved by the Commission in the state.

“Also, 11,321 applicants have been rejected because they have previously registered. The Commission frown at multiple registrations.”

Pai informed that 2358 new polling units have been created by INEC to enable voters to exercise their franchise without trekking long-distance.

“Utilizing the newly converted polling units helps to avoid voters trekking long distances on election day especially when there is a restriction of vehicular movement and to decongest the former polling units and save time on election day.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He admonished those whose voter’s cards have been damaged or lost to take advantage of the continuous registration to replace them now that there are polling units closer to their residence.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The Commission designed the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) in 4 quarters. So far, we are in the 3rd quarter which will terminate on 22 March 2022.

“It will be suspended to allow for the display of claims and objection. The 4 and final quarter will commence on 11 June 2022 for the registration exercise. We call on all eligible voters to take advantage of the time left to ensure that they are registered to enable them to participate in the 2023 general elections coming on 25 February and 11 March 2023.”

Pai explained that as election managers, INEC will engage relevant stakeholders to provide quality inputs for a credible, free, fair and peaceful election in 2023.

He also received a group, CYPA Africa on a courtesy call who have been mobilizing young Nigerians to get involved in the 2023 election by participating in voters registration and exercising their franchise during the poll.