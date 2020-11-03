Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Assembly has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Prof Mahmoud Yakubu as as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following President Buhari’s reappointment of Yakubu for another tenure of 5 years subject to confirmation by the senate, the youths in a letter to the Senate President, Sen Ahmed Lawan, urged the National Assembly to hasten the confirmation of Yakubu.

They stressed the gesture is proof that the President has shown his commitment to electoral reforms in the country.

The letter which was signed by the speaker of the youth assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami read in part: “It will be in the interest of the country and the need for electoral reforms for the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria to reconvene before the expiration date to screen and confirm the INEC chairman.

“This will enable a seamless transition and unhindered delivery of service by the commission particularly knowing there are pending parliamentary elections. Most distinguished, it will be the joy of over 50 million Arewa youths if you could access to this our humble request.”